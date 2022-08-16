Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mangia mangia, a takeaway at 81 Sloan Street, Largymore, Lisburn, Antrim was given the score after assessment on July 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 105 takeaways with ratings, 79 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.