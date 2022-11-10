Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
OCEAN, a takeaway at 94a Killeaton Crescent, Derriaghy, Dunmurry was given the score after assessment on October 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 102 takeaways with ratings, 76 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.