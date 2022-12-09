Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
MICHAEL'S CHIP SHOP, a takeaway at 92c Warren Gardens, Lisburn, Lisburn, Antrim was given the score after assessment on November 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 101 takeaways with ratings, 72 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.