Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway given new food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Food Joint, a takeaway at 736a Upper Newtownards Road, Ballyregan, Dundonald, Down was given the score after assessment on February 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 97 takeaways with ratings, 66 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.