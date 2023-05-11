Register
Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th May 2023, 10:46 BST
THE SILK, a takeaway at 188 Saintfield Road, Newtownbreda, Co Down was given the score after assessment on April 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 95 takeaways with ratings, 62 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.