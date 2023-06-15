Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
Pagoda, a takeaway at 79 Sloan Street, Largymore, Lisburn, Antrim was given the score after assessment on May 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 97 takeaways with ratings, 61 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.