Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Longstone kebabs, a takeaway at 2 Tonagh Drive, Tonagh, Lisburn, Antrim was given the score after assessment on August 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 97 takeaways with ratings, 63 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.