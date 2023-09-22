Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Moira Pizzeria, a takeaway at 42 Main Street, Moira was given the score after assessment on August 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 94 takeaways with ratings, 62 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.