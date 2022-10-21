Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
DRAGON KING CHINESE TAKEAWAY, a takeaway at Unit 1 Knockmore Road, Lisburn, Lisburn, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 103 takeaways with ratings, 75 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.