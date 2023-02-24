Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
MAN LEE, a takeaway at 122 Ballymacash Road, Ballymacoss, Lisburn, Antrim was given the score after assessment on January 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 96 takeaways with ratings, 68 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.