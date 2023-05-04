Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 4th May 2023, 09:42 BST
Rocket Chip, a takeaway at 92 Longstone Street, Tonagh, Lisburn, Antrim was given the score after assessment on March 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 95 takeaways with ratings, 63 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.