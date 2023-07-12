Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST
A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Gold dragon, a takeaway at Skyline Drive, Lisburn was given the score after assessment on June 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 98 takeaways with ratings, 63 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.