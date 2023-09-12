Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Hong Kong Kitchen, a takeaway at Unit 4 21 Maghaberry Road, Moira, Moira, Armagh was given the score after assessment on August 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 97 takeaways with ratings, 63 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.