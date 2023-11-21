Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Rice Box, a takeaway at 24 Lady Wallace Lane, Lisburn was given the score after assessment on October 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 96 takeaways with ratings, 63 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.