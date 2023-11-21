Register
BREAKING

Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Rice Box, a takeaway at 24 Lady Wallace Lane, Lisburn was given the score after assessment on October 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 96 takeaways with ratings, 63 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.