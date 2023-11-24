Register
BREAKING

Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:09 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Chans Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 27 Main Street, Glenavy, Antrim was given the score after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 96 takeaways with ratings, 63 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.