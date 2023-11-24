Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Lisburn and Castlereagh takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Chans Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 27 Main Street, Glenavy, Antrim was given the score after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lisburn and Castlereagh's 96 takeaways with ratings, 63 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.