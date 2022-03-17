Official figures: no further coronavirus cases in Lisburn and Castlereagh

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

No more cases of coronavirus have been identified in Lisburn and Castlereagh in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 50,421 cases had been confirmed in Lisburn and Castlereagh when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 17 (Thursday), the same as on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in Lisburn and Castlereagh, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 34,428 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Northern Ireland average of 34,906.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 90,472 over the period, to 20,001,627 – though case figures reported in Scotland cover a period of less than 24 hours.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

The dashboard shows 246 people had died in the area by March 17 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on five the previous week.

They were among 3,266 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lisburn and Castlereagh.