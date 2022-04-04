Road closures: four for Lisburn and Castlereagh drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lisburn and Castlereagh will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A483, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A483 northbound and southbound, between Wales and Belgrave lane closures and carriageway closures due to carriageway repairs.

• A55, from 8.30pm April 4 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A55 eastbound and westbound, J36 to J38 - Lane closure for Structure - maintenance.

• A494, from 9pm April 10 to 5am April 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M56 westbound, junction 15 to 16 lane closures and carriageway closure due to drainage works.

• A494, from 7.30pm April 11 to 6.30am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A494 eastbound and westbound, Queensferry (Wales), A550 southbound, Shotwick and Welsh boarder, lane closures with speed limits and slip road closures, due to cyclic maintenance.