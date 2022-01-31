Road closures: three for Lisburn and Castlereagh drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lisburn and Castlereagh will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 9pm January 29 to 5am January 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 11 - slip road closure for barrier Repairs.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A483, from 8pm February 14 to 6am March 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A483 northbound and southbound, between Wales and Belgrave lane closures and carriageway closures due to carriageway repairs.

• A55, from 9pm February 14 to 5am February 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 12 - carriageway closure for Electrical works.