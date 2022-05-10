Two more deaths recorded in Lisburn and Castlereagh

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Lisburn and Castlereagh.
A total of 265 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 10 (Tuesday) – up from 263 on Monday.
They were among 3,432 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lisburn and Castlereagh.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.