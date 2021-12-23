267 further coronavirus cases in Derry City and Strabane

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Derry City and Strabane increased by 267 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 33,417 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Derry City and Strabane when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 23 (Thursday), up from 33,150 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Derry City and Strabane now stands at 22,115 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Northern Ireland average of 19,198.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 122,448 over the period, to 11,769,921.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Derry City and Strabane.

The dashboard shows 189 people had died in the area by December 23 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 2,959 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Derry City and Strabane.