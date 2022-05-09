32 further coronavirus cases in Derry City and Strabane

The number of coronavirus cases in Derry City and Strabane increased by 32 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 62,133 cases had been confirmed in Derry City and Strabane when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 9 (Monday), up from 62,101 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Derry City and Strabane, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 41,118 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Northern Ireland average of 37,466.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Derry City and Strabane.

The dashboard shows 224 people had died in the area by May 9 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 3,429 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Derry City and Strabane.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.