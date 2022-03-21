469 further coronavirus cases in Derry City and Strabane

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Derry City and Strabane increased by 469 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 59,004 cases had been confirmed in Derry City and Strabane when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 21 (Monday), up from 58,535 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Derry City and Strabane, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 39,047 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Northern Ireland average of 35,283.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 225,672 over the last 24 hours, to 20,319,434.

This figure includes cases not reported by Public Health Scotland yesterday due to a technical issue.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Derry City and Strabane.

The dashboard shows 211 people had died in the area by March 21 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 3,274 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Derry City and Strabane.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.