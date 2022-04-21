63 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Derry City and Strabane

File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. The Government has been told to "get a grip" of personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks and contracts, as it was disclosed more than half of suppliers who provided items through the VIP fast-track lane provided stock that was not suitable for use on the front line. Issue date: Wednesday March 30, 2022.

The number of coronavirus cases in Derry City and Strabane increased by 63 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 61,745 cases had been confirmed in Derry City and Strabane when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 21 (Thursday), up from 61,682 on Wednesday.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Derry City and Strabane.

The dashboard shows 221 people had died in the area by April 21 (Thursday) – up from 220 on Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 3,402 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Derry City and Strabane.