69 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Derry City and Strabane

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Derry City and Strabane increased by 69 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 61,062 cases had been confirmed in Derry City and Strabane when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 6 (Wednesday), up from 60,993 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Derry City and Strabane, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 40,409 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Northern Ireland average of 36,576.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Derry City and Strabane.

The dashboard shows 217 people had died in the area by April 6 (Wednesday) – up from 216 on Tuesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 3,348 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Derry City and Strabane.