Derry City and Strabane establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Derry City and Strabane drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
7twenty Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 3-7 Chamberlain Street, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on November 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Advertisement
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 112 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 76 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.