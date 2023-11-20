Derry City and Strabane establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Derg Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at 43 Main Street, Churchtown, Castlederg, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on October 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 111 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 77 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.