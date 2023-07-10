Derry City and Strabane establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST
MKs Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at Derry Road, Town Parks, Strabane, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on June 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 112 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 77 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.