Derry City and Strabane establishment handed new food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Derry City and Strabane drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

MKs Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at Derry Road, Town Parks, Strabane, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on June 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 112 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 77 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.