Derry City and Strabane restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Wholistic Haven - Blend Coffee Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Ballycolman Industrial Estate Ballycolman Road, Strabane was given the score after assessment on July 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 234 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 181 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.