Derry City and Strabane restaurant given new food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Bron, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Bishop Street, Derry was given the score after assessment on December 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 229 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 169 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.