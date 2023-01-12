Derry City and Strabane restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
Bron, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Bishop Street, Derry was given the score after assessment on December 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 229 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 169 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.