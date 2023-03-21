Derry City and Strabane restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:33 GMT
A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
KFC, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Londonderry was given the score after assessment on February 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 225 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 167 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.