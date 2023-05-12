Derry City and Strabane restaurant given new food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th May 2023, 09:45 BST
A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sika By Niall, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Sion Mills, Strabane was given the score after assessment on April 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 221 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 168 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.