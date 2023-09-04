Register
Derry City and Strabane restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

JAX, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 75 Main Street, Churchtown, Castlederg, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on July 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.