Derry City and Strabane restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
BANJAXED FRIED CHICKEN, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Abercorn Square, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on September 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.