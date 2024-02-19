Derry City and Strabane restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Asda Strabane - customer restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Branch Road, Town Parks, Strabane, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on January 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 222 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.