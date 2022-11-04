Derry City and Strabane restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mama Masala, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 24b Queens Quay, Derry, Derry was given the score after assessment on September 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 228 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 175 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.