Derry City and Strabane restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Harry Jacks Diner, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Market Street, Strabane was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Advertisement
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 229 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 170 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.