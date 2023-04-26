Register
Derry City and Strabane restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

MAMA MASALA, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 24a Queens Quay, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on March 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 223 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 165 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.