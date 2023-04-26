Derry City and Strabane restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST
MAMA MASALA, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 24a Queens Quay, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on March 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 223 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 165 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.