Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute

Derry City and Strabane restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Link 48, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12-14 Alder Road, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on May 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 222 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 168 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.