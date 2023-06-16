Derry City and Strabane restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
Link 48, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12-14 Alder Road, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on May 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 222 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 168 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.