Derry City and Strabane restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
Brew, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 60 Church Brae, Derry was given the score after assessment on May 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 219 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.