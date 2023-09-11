Derry City and Strabane restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Parkland 33, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 33 Ballycolman Road, Strabane was given the score after assessment on August 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.