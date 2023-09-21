Derry City and Strabane restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
UMI Asian, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 57 Strand Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on August 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.