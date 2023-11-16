Derry City and Strabane restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Coffee Stop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 66 Glenshane Road, Drumahoe, Londonderry, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 217 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 162 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.