Derry City and Strabane restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
Bullet Burger, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Springrowth Business Park Springtown Road, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on October 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 217 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 159 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

