Derry City and Strabane restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Studio 2 cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Skeoge Industrial Estate, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on January 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 222 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.