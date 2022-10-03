Derry City and Strabane takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
China Kitchen, a takeaway at 5 Messines Terrace, Shantallow, Londonderry, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on August 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 127 takeaways with ratings, 75 (59%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.