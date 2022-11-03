Derry City and Strabane takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Rick's Takeaway, a takeaway at 1 Seymour Gardens, Caw, Londonderry, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 128 takeaways with ratings, 74 (58%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.