Derry City and Strabane takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
5 minutes ago
Rockets, a takeaway at 50-54 Waterloo Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on October 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 129 takeaways with ratings, 74 (57%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.