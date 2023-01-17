Derry City and Strabane takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
Hing's Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 4 Ballycolman Avenue, Ballycolman, Strabane, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on December 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 132 takeaways with ratings, 76 (58%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.