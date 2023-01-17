Register
Derry City and Strabane takeaway given new food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Hing's Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 4 Ballycolman Avenue, Ballycolman, Strabane, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on December 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 132 takeaways with ratings, 76 (58%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.