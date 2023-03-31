Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
57 minutes ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
2 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named

Derry City and Strabane takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:15 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Jasmine, a takeaway at 155 Creggan Road, Ballymagrorty, Londonderry, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on February 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 130 takeaways with ratings, 72 (55%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.