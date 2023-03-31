Derry City and Strabane takeaway given new food hygiene rating
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:15 BST
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Jasmine, a takeaway at 155 Creggan Road, Ballymagrorty, Londonderry, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on February 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 130 takeaways with ratings, 72 (55%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.