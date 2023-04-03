Derry City and Strabane takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:10 BST
HEYBOBA, a takeaway at 4 Foyleside Shopping Centre Orchard Street, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on February 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 131 takeaways with ratings, 72 (55%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.